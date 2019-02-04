Watch Out For this Microbrewery Which Is Sure To Make You Levitate In Air!

A great place located across JP Nagar 3rd Phase close to Vega City Mall. Ample choices of food for both vegetarian and meat lovers in the house along with craft beer, cocktails and mocktails that will make your taste buds dance. I tried Tandoori Bharwan Mushroom, Vietnamese Fries with awesome sauces, Veg Manchurian, Broccoli 65, Large pizza that can easily fit for 3 people, Tulsi paneer Tikka balls, Rava upma cheese balls etc. For desserts - do not miss their special Levitate Cake that has an entire pack of Gems that is decorated on the levitation and New York Cheese Cake. In the craft beers - choose from wheat ale, wheat strong ale, lager, lager strong and dark - Wheat strong is my favourite also, other mocktails and cocktails infused to redefine your senses. Levitate Brewery & Kitchen is a great place that can make your meeting a great memory.