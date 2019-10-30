Yum All American Burgers & Hot Dogs, This Cafe In Koramangala Is Goals!

Cafes

Truffles

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

28, 4th B Cross, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

View 3 Other Outlets

What Makes It Awesome?

Visited Truffles after a Long time. This used to be one of my most visited places when I was in Koramangala and this place was and is always crowded, which clearly shows how the food will be. Its has become more spacious now, which I liked as the old one was congested. A place which is very famous for its food especially Burgers So I had the Smoked Chicken Sausage and Salsa. It was really good. A little tangy, with a dash of sweetness and spicy. The sausage gave the Smoky flavour making it taste really good. Also, had Cheese Burger where the Patty itself was Cheese and when you take a bite, cheese just oozes out. A must-try burger. For drinks, I had the Passion fruit ice tea. It tasted good and was very refreshing. Overall a good lunch. The ambience was good. The service could have been a little better.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

Other Outlets

Truffles

RMV 2nd Stage, Bengaluru
4.5

84, 80 Feet Road, RMV 2nd Stage, Bengaluru

Truffles

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.5

22, St. Marks Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Truffles

Kalyan nagar, Bengaluru

408, Ground Floor, 5th Main, HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru

