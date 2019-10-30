Visited Truffles after a Long time. This used to be one of my most visited places when I was in Koramangala and this place was and is always crowded, which clearly shows how the food will be. Its has become more spacious now, which I liked as the old one was congested. A place which is very famous for its food especially Burgers So I had the Smoked Chicken Sausage and Salsa. It was really good. A little tangy, with a dash of sweetness and spicy. The sausage gave the Smoky flavour making it taste really good. Also, had Cheese Burger where the Patty itself was Cheese and when you take a bite, cheese just oozes out. A must-try burger. For drinks, I had the Passion fruit ice tea. It tasted good and was very refreshing. Overall a good lunch. The ambience was good. The service could have been a little better.
Yum All American Burgers & Hot Dogs, This Cafe In Koramangala Is Goals!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 900
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
