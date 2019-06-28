Bookmark This Place For Its Amazing Food & Pretty Decor

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

The London Curry House - The Royale Senate

Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

The Royale Senate, 19/2, Kumara Krupa Road, Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

London Curry House on Race Course Road is known for its unique presentation of food. It’s been in my bookmarks for a while now and finally got a chance to visit it. Tried the Jhula Chaat which was pretty okay but overpriced, pretty much everything on the menu is overpriced but if you love unique presentations you have to spend a lot here. I loved the idea of having fries on Pizza, which was pretty good.

What Could Be Better?

They could really cut down the prices.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Family.

Casual Dining

The London Curry House - The Royale Senate

Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

The Royale Senate, 19/2, Kumara Krupa Road, Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default