London Curry House on Race Course Road is known for its unique presentation of food. It’s been in my bookmarks for a while now and finally got a chance to visit it. Tried the Jhula Chaat which was pretty okay but overpriced, pretty much everything on the menu is overpriced but if you love unique presentations you have to spend a lot here. I loved the idea of having fries on Pizza, which was pretty good.
Bookmark This Place For Its Amazing Food & Pretty Decor
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sampige Road
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
They could really cut down the prices.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae, Family.
