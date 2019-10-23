Ditch Kodaikanal And Head To Vattakanal, The Israeli Village For An Offbeat Travel Experience

Vattakanal is a popular hill station seven km away from Kodaikanal. Known as Vatta, it’s filled with tourists who visit the hill station as an offbeat destination. Mostly filled with Israeli travellers, it's called the Israeli Village. The amazing weather and rainy season are great for a quick getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city. There’s so much to see and do here, the popular Altaf’s Cafe is an Israeli spot for those of you who want to enjoy Sulaimani chai with views of the hillocks. There are quite a few treks to partake in. The Dolphin’s Nose is a 30 to 45-minute trek that leads to a single narrow rock shaped like a dolphin’s nose, which juts out from the edge of a cliff from where you can see the whole valley.

The Vattakanal waterfalls are a beauty to witness in person, catch the cascading falls and take a dip in the clean and fresh waters. If you’re looking for a place to stay, Kodai Heaven is just the spot for you. With the pristine terrace gardens overlooking the valley and greenery, the rooms here are cosy and warm with delicious local fare that makes for a great combination. The total trip including transportation via bus, accommodation, food and sightseeing will all cost you somewhere in between INR 3,500 and INR 7,000.