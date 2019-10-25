Head Over To This Place For Some Amazing North Indian Food!

Sikori: Northern India is known for its delicious food. When you crave some North Indian, there is nothing much you can do but give in. This place makes you drool over by just reading the menu. It's a typical North Indian menu along with some Indo Chinese stuff. I started with an amazing Sikori chukka chai. They serve it in a beautiful little matka. Dilliwaala Allu Tikki was my next order in Chaat. Those of you who love dahi should try this. Also, the Kesar lassi was smooth and nice. For the mains, we ordered some nice Chole bhature. Highly recommended dish from this place. Don't forget to try this, you'd not regret it. The chole was perfectly blending with the masala and spices. Stuffed kulcha and Rajma masala were next in the order. The taste of Rajma lingers in the mouth long after you've exited the restaurant. That did not end there, we ordered some roti to finish the rest of the Rajma curry. The quantity of food is ample. They also have parathas options, along with breakfast options and many other side dishes. I wish I had time and tummy to try them all out. But I'll be surely visiting again, so no worries there. Being a sweet tooth I couldn't help but try the Jalebi and some Rabdi. It was crispy and just melts in ur mouth. Overall it was a great experience here at Sikori and so much satisfied with the place.