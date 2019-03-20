Pop By This Classy And Chic Brewery Recently Opened In Indiranagar

Arena, it's a Pyramid shaped brewery & restaurant which will leave you with a sense of wonder !! The seating is spread majorly across 3 levels. The Top level is called the king's chamber and in this case, the top level has various pods for large size private dining. The Middle chamber in a pyramid is called the Queen's chamber and in Arena as well it's the largest portion of the dining area with maximum experience of the pyramid shape. The subterranean chamber in Arena is the brew pub section. We started off with the drinks like ' Love Me or Leave Me' – A Gin based cocktail with pickled vegetables. The second one was the ' Gin and Juice' drink infused with Rosemary and The third one is my favourite – ' Popcorn ' – A Whiskey cocktail with in-house made caramelized Popcorn topping on the drink. Next comes the starters Sushi and Mushroom Croquettes. Must try the Yellowfin tuna roll, tempura veg roll and the California roll. The menu at Arena is predominantly Asian and continental. Thai Green Curry is a lovely rendition of a classic Thai Curry with superb flavours and beautiful fluffy rice. The sliced lamb in Korean sauce was so perfectly cooked and went well with rice. The desserts here are just exquisite and I could come here just to have those if nothing else. Paris Brest with Crème Mousseline was a choux pastry with a slight crust shell and topped with beautiful hazelnut cream. Excellent! Belgian Chocolate Fondant comes with a lovely gooey centre and served with poached figs and vanilla ice-cream P.S For weekday lunch they also have unlimited sushi, dimsums and baos at INR 999 Only!