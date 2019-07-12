Everything Healthy At Fab Cafe!

Cafes

Fab Cafe

RajaRajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Pioneer Plaza, 642, Kenchanahalli Main Road, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru

1 Outlets
image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Fab Cafe serves the most healthy Indian food. This Cafe has an option of Vegan and Gluten Free. They serve different varieties of Coolers, Smoothie and shakes, Tea, Hot Coffee, All Day Breakfast, Salads and Appetizers, Main course and Desserts. They even have the Kids Special Menu. It is a very calm and very peaceful place, where you can sit and enjoy the very nice ambience and the service is very good and quick.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids.

Other Outlets

Fab Cafe

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.5

5, New Diagonal Road, 3rd Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default
