Everything Healthy At Fab Cafe!

Fab Cafe serves the most healthy Indian food. This Cafe has an option of Vegan and Gluten Free. They serve different varieties of Coolers, Smoothie and shakes, Tea, Hot Coffee, All Day Breakfast, Salads and Appetizers, Main course and Desserts. They even have the Kids Special Menu. It is a very calm and very peaceful place, where you can sit and enjoy the very nice ambience and the service is very good and quick.