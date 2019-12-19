Healthy Cookies And Cakes From Mustard Kitchen

Mustard Kitchen: This Healthy bakes plates offers delicious Cakes and cookies made from organic ingredients like Millet flours, Whole wheat flour, raw unrefined sugar. They use seasonal locally available fruits instead of canned fruits. This means no maida, no egg, no refined sugar, no colour, no preservatives, no chemical. It cannot get any better than this. They also have a great range of nut butter like Peanut Butter, Cashew Butter.