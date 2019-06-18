Prem's Graama Bhojanam is the finest place in Jayanagar for Healthy Food. People who want to know more about millets should definitely try the food here. Their Menu covers Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner. - Some of the Breakfast items like millets Idly, Dosa, Pongal, etc - Lunch includes Muddhe Oota, Chapati Oota, Sambar Rice, Their meals include both limited and unlimited also - Snacks and Dinner include Paddu, Vade, different variety of Rice - They also have a Kulfi which is Sugar-free Definitely a very good place for all Healthy Eaters.
Healthy South Indian Food At This Finest Place In Town
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayanagar
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids
