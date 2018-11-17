Health-Conscious Folks, This Restaurant Has An All-New Healthy Menu

Cafes

Infinitea - Tea Room & Tea Store

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

26, ESI Hospital Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

People who are diet conscious or love eating healthy are seldom bound at home as they don't want to indulge in junk food. Keeping that in mind, Infinitea has introduced an all-new menu for vegan and health-conscious people. The options include estate salad, barley salad, farmhouse pizza, crostini, falafel platter, beef sliders, chicken parmigiana, cheesecake, and Crillon cake.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, and Kids.

Other Outlets

Infinitea

Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3

Shah Sultan Complex, 2, Cunningham Road, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru

