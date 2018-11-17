Health-Conscious Folks, This Restaurant Has An All-New Healthy Menu

People who are diet conscious or love eating healthy are seldom bound at home as they don't want to indulge in junk food. Keeping that in mind, Infinitea has introduced an all-new menu for vegan and health-conscious people. The options include estate salad, barley salad, farmhouse pizza, crostini, falafel platter, beef sliders, chicken parmigiana, cheesecake, and Crillon cake.