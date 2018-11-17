People who are diet conscious or love eating healthy are seldom bound at home as they don't want to indulge in junk food. Keeping that in mind, Infinitea has introduced an all-new menu for vegan and health-conscious people. The options include estate salad, barley salad, farmhouse pizza, crostini, falafel platter, beef sliders, chicken parmigiana, cheesecake, and Crillon cake.
Health-Conscious Folks, This Restaurant Has An All-New Healthy Menu
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, and Kids.
Also On Infinitea - Tea Room & Tea Store
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Cubbon Park
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Cubbon Park
Comments (0)