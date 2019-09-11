Make Your Junk Food Healthy From Tuck Struck

Healthy junk is a concept that makes your junk food healthy. Since healthy food is difficult to find in cities so, the tuck struck has come up with this concept and the best part is that you don't have to compromise with the taste. Recently visited this food truck and I say you must try their Bhaji Bruschetta which is nothing but a healthier alternative to Pav Bhaji. Similarly, they have Suji Momos, Veg Rawa Tikki, Sabudana Khichdi, etc. They even have a gift hamper set containing Caramelized Foxnuts, Crunchy Sabudana Mix and Dry Fruits Mix which is apt for small occasions.