Drop By This Place To Have The Popular Jolada Rotti Oota

Casual Dining

Kamat Bugle Rock

Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1, 5th Main Road, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Located in Bull Temple road very close to Bull Temple in Basavanagudi. Kamat Bugle Rock has three floors. This restaurant is famous for 'Jolada Rotti Oota', which is a North Karnataka style of a meal served on the topmost floor. Food is served on a large Banana leaf, which is the traditional way of serving food in Karnataka. Jolada Rotti Oota comes with Jolada Rotti (Jowar Rotti), Rice, Rasam, Papad, Sambar, Ghee, Benghazi Palaya, Buttermilk & other accomplishments which are unlimited. Obbatu, Ice-cream, Mirchi Bajji & Beeda are single serve. Live Karnatic music is performed during lunch hours.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids

