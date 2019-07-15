Drop By This Place To Have The Popular Jolada Rotti Oota

Located in Bull Temple road very close to Bull Temple in Basavanagudi. Kamat Bugle Rock has three floors. This restaurant is famous for 'Jolada Rotti Oota', which is a North Karnataka style of a meal served on the topmost floor. Food is served on a large Banana leaf, which is the traditional way of serving food in Karnataka. Jolada Rotti Oota comes with Jolada Rotti (Jowar Rotti), Rice, Rasam, Papad, Sambar, Ghee, Benghazi Palaya, Buttermilk & other accomplishments which are unlimited. Obbatu, Ice-cream, Mirchi Bajji & Beeda are single serve. Live Karnatic music is performed during lunch hours.