Healthy Organic Veg Cuisine With A Spectacular Ambience!

This place rocks! I am a sucker for organic and healthy eating and this place offers just that. GoNative was a great experience right from the ambience to the food to the service. They operate on the concept of 'Farm to Table'. All the products they use is bought directly from a farm which they have a tie-up with. Apart from that, they have a shop to sell different items and it's nice to see the business model. They offer a tribute to the traditional Indian recipes and that's what makes it unique. The staff is very courteous and knowledgeable. Started off our lunch with 2 refreshing drinks: 1. Metabolism Booster - Perfect for the summer, this drink is extremely refreshing. Combines the goodness of apple, cucumber, beetroot etc. 2. Choco Peanut Butter Shake - Very delicious and refreshing; love the texture of the drink. Food: 1. Carrot, Coconut and Ginger soup - Healthy and tasty; my personal favourite; loved the consistency and flavours 2. Raw Mango & Papaya with Crunchy Bitter Gourd Salad - This one is a killer; if I were given this form of salad every day, I would be so happy; amazing taste and love the crunchy bitter gourd. 3. Millet Mangalore Buns - A healthier version of the traditional dish. This one is made of millet and banana bread; must have! 4. Aloo Patha Tart Chaat with Crispy Bhindi - Again a must-have. Presentation of the dish is excellent and so is the taste; It's crispy and great to eat; love the potato-filled tarts. 5. Mix Grain Thalipeeth with Falafel - A very colourful dish and a must order off the menu item; loved the texture and flavour of the falafel and the beetroot chutney. 6. Shahi Palak & Paneer Jalfrezi Casserole - If you like your greens, you will love this dish to bits; I personally loved the flavour. 7. Millet Pizza - This was nice but not exactly my kind of pizza. The topping was shami kebab steak which was a twist to the dish and I liked that bit. 8. Apple Jalebi with Mango Coconut Rabri - This was a nice dessert; not overtly sweet yet appetising. Overall verdict - Must visit for an overall dining experience Food - Excellent (healthy, tasty, organic) Service - Good Ambience - Open and lot of green space They have a great breakfast spread too from 8:30am to 11 am Tuesday to Sunday. They will be introducing Wine to the menu soon so all wine connoisseurs can enjoy a tasty meal with a glass of wine. Keep checking out the offers they have on delivery too cause they run some great deals and offers on the same.