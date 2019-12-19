From Live Gigs To Refreshing Music To Fresh Brewed Beers At Heartbreaker

Fresh Beers brewed in house, a vast collection of spirits, an awesome kitchen, and a Big Heart. That's Heartbreaker. Heartbreaker has come to Bangalore with everything from Live Gigs to refreshing music and gourmet food & stand-ups. Lip Smacking drinks & gourmet delights. The stylish setting fuses fairytale romance and cosmopolitan chic. Indulge in some of the world's finest champagne, exotic cocktails, wine-by-the-glass or non-alcoholic beverages in the bar area, or go all the way for a memorable dinner of barbecued seafood. It feels great to enjoy the evenings, in a conceptual setting with a view. Drinks are scrumptious and there are demarcated smoking zones. The place lets the romantic mood and gentle jazz wash over you while enjoying sensational views of the city.
₹500 - ₹1,000
