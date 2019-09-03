A Perfect Place For Get-Togethers Over Some Delicious Food & Drinks

Casual Dining

Food Coma

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

311, 1st Floor, 100 Feet Road, Stage 1, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Amazing food and a mix of varieties make Food Coma good for everyone. A place which is ideal for a family occasion or a friends get-together, this has amazing seating and surely amazing food. The desserts are just a bliss to add upon. Must-haves are the Turkish Chicken Kebab, the lotus stem with some desi flavours and amazing butter chicken Do try their cheesecake and bread pudding.

What Could Be Better?

A few dishes in dal makhani could be a little better. Not the best ones

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

