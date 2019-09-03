Amazing food and a mix of varieties make Food Coma good for everyone. A place which is ideal for a family occasion or a friends get-together, this has amazing seating and surely amazing food. The desserts are just a bliss to add upon. Must-haves are the Turkish Chicken Kebab, the lotus stem with some desi flavours and amazing butter chicken Do try their cheesecake and bread pudding.
A Perfect Place For Get-Togethers Over Some Delicious Food & Drinks
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
A few dishes in dal makhani could be a little better. Not the best ones
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
