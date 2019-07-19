Lace, Beads & Threads: This Store In Jayanagar Is Great For DIY-ing Your Clothes

Heera Matching Store in Jayanagar is a one-stop-shop if you’re looking to upcycle your old clothes or get a matching blouse for that saree of yours. You can choose to buy metre wise cloth of different shades of blues and yellows or unstitched material for sets that come in handy during weddings and festivals. Zari borders with gold designs and hand-stitched patterns vary from simple to intricate ones start at INR 20 per metre. Buy them in bulk and get crazy discounts.

Zips, doris and lace can all be spotted here in a variety so if you’re looking to DIY up a traditional or contemporary look -- you can find it here. The store has a collection of bells, wool, thread and needles which are all needed to make your own clothes. So whether you’re a designer or just looking to pick up stitching as a hobby, drop by Heera Matching Store to know why it will become your favourite haunt.