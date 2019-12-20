Want To DIY Your Next Outfit? Source Fabric From This Budget-Friendly Shop On Comm Street

Generations of women have made Her Choice, just off Commercial Street, their choice! And why not? Flowy synthetics, brocades and netted materials are all available at pocket-friendly prices. Located on Narayana Pillai Street, just a stone’s throw away from main Comm Street, Her Choice is very popular with women of all ages, so be prepared to jostle around a bit on a busy day. The sheer variety of fabrics you can spot here is truly impressive. The top-to-bottom shelves are stacked to the brim and the place in front of the racks too display piles of fabric.

This is the place to stop by if you are looking to tailor-make kurtas or, even, an ethnic-style dress. For daily outings, if you prefer low-maintenance but high-on-looks kurtas, then, pick from their endless synthetic offerings. You can get everything from simple floral prints to geometric patterns here. However, don't go expecting hipster motifs that are all the rage now. Once you move inside the store, you'll find rich (faux) brocade and other silks with intricate embroidery work. You will find them in subtle golds, deep maroons, pista greens, and breezy pinks. You can craft killer blouses, lehengas or even kurta sets with these.