From Here You Can Order Eggless Cakes With Personalised Themes

    Need theme cakes? That Cupcake Lady is the place to order them. Found this wonderful lady in JP Nagar who is a home baker and would bake cakes according to your preference. Had ordered a special cake for a friend's birthday and that had been wonderful. A Banoffee Cake! Yes, you read it right. Layered Bananas with a Butterscotch sponge and toffee, caramel sauce structured like Dum Biryani. There are few phrases like Swalpa barakke agalla, Natural light Beku etc along with elements like cars, badminton racket, berries, shoes, Maiyyas coffee etc. And the cake is eggless She also had made a good cake with the popular American Sitcom theme of F.R.I.E.N.D.S and Avengers too.

