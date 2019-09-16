Punjabi Food With A Twist At Urban Roti

Casual Dining

Urban Roti

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

59, 1st Floor, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Urban Roti: This Singapore brand is now in Namma Bengaluru serving Punjabi Khana with a "Twist" and not a fusion. Starting with the Burnt Garlic Soup, which is perfect. Corn Manchurian is a fantastic Manchurian version of crispy corn. Punjabi food and Lassi has to be there, good and not so sweet Lassi to be there. Dahi Kebabs are real show stealers, the Broccoli Tikka is a must-try. Chicken Basil tandoor is a Chinese crossover. In the main course, Biryani is a new kind to try here. Dal Makhni, Chicken Bhuna and Mixed Veg Gravy are great, Kulchas and Naans to supplement it are perfect.

Best To Go With?

Family, Kids, Big Group.

