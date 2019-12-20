Minimelts in brigade road offer mini melts. It's tiny ice-cream which makes for a very different taste and texture. It still has all the flavour but the feeling of eating ice cream (especially mixed flavours) this way is completely different! It's made using nitrogen. It's similar to the popular Dippin' Dots of the US. Kids and adults will love this. Pricing starts at ₹55 inclusive of taxes.
Head Here To Have The Popular Dippin Dots Ice Cream At Minimelts!
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae, Pets
