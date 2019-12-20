Head Here To Have The Popular Dippin Dots Ice Cream At Minimelts!

Dessert Parlours

MiniMelts

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

5th Avenue Mall, Brigade Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Minimelts in brigade road offer mini melts. It's tiny ice-cream which makes for a very different taste and texture. It still has all the flavour but the feeling of eating ice cream (especially mixed flavours) this way is completely different! It's made using nitrogen. It's similar to the popular Dippin' Dots of the US. Kids and adults will love this. Pricing starts at ₹55 inclusive of taxes.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae, Pets

