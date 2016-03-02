Five Heritage Buildings In Bangalore To Visit Before They Disappear

This amazing gothic revival building isn’t going to be around much longer. The Mysore Tobacco Company shut down in 1983 and was almost forgotten till the government realised the value of the land. Since late 2014, the government frantically started the process of acquiring the land and to do so, it needs to locate and buy back shares from nearly 1,600 people! Definitely a must visit while you can. For me however, it’s more special that my great grandmother once lived there.