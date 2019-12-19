Out of town friends coming over? Instead of putting them up in a hotel, check them into Hibernest's newest hostel in residential Indiranagar. The quaint property isn't too far from the action.
Check Your Friends Into This Indiranagar Hostel That's Close To Toit, 12th Main And MG Road
Out of town friends coming over? Instead of putting them up in a hotel, check them into Hibernest's newest hostel in residential Indiranagar. The quaint property isn't too far from the action.
What Makes It Awesome
Hibernest's new property in Indiranagar will make weekends with your out of town friends as an easy breezy affair when it comes to accommodation and connectivity. The property is on the residential part of 9th Main Indiranagar but not too far (just under a kilometre) from hotspots like Toit, 12th Main, and Nagarjuna, so your weekend night out with your friends can be planned without any transport issue. The Indiranagar metro station is also a hop, skip, and jump away, so hitting up CBD for late-night partying or going to Commercial Street for a solid shopping session can also be part of the itinerary.
Rooms are mixed dorms and double beds with the prices starting at INR 700 for a bed. All facilities at the hostel like WiFi and the access to terrace space and kitchen area are inclusive of the booking cost.
Pro-Tip
If you are new to town and want to roam around before meeting up with your friends, the front desk will help you out with directions to arranging cab services.
