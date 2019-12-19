Nati Style Food? This Hidden Gem Is For All The Meat Lovers In Rajajinagar!

Sri Maruthi Miltry Hotel: Thoroughly impressed by this place. Serving Nati style food for Breakfast every day, This is a true Hidden gem for Non-Vegetarian Nati style lovers. Rajaji Nagar has such an amazing place to boast about. Starting with the amazing Kaal Soup which is infused with red chillies and the subtle paya. One delightful soup is what I can say. You can order thick Dosas which goes very well with Chicken Masala, Chicken Fry and Kheema Masala. Chicken Masala is a green chilli based gravy with a tinge of coriander and soft pieces of chicken. Chicken Fry and Chicken Dry come with a curry leaf infusion, but a different method of preparation. Kheema Unde is also decent. The star of the day was Kheema Masala. Perfectly minced meat with spices galore, this is a feast on one's tongue and a must-try. The Biryani here is a treat. Soft and tender pieces of mutton which are marinated well goes very well in the green Biryani. In many places we get a feeling of heaviness after eating so many dishes, this place is special and we never felt that.