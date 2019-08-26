Higginbothams On MG Road Is A Bookworm’s Dreamland With A Cosy Coutyard

An old Bangalore institution – Higginbothams has stood majestically on MG Road since 1897. But for a while, the shutters were down for renovation and then, a brand new Higginbothams opened. The old-world, heritage exteriors remain pretty much the same with the interiors looking pretty and dreamy. When you come through the doors, you’ll see the popular fiction section open up in front of you. It sports a yellow and black look with bright lamps hanging all around you. We also love that they have converted the broad window ledges into cosy reading corners.

As you wander around, you’ll also spot a brightly done up children’s section that also doubles up as an activity corner. There’s also an exclusive corner for stationary and basic electronic accessories. The ground floor opens out to a quiet courtyard where you can read your book or can swing by for events. Upstairs, there’s a comics and graphic novels wing as well as sections for non-fiction and academic books.