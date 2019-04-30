Leaving Bangalore no longer means leaving good food behind. And that’s very good news. Over the past few years, restaurants and cafes have mushroomed on the outskirts of the city, giving hungry travellers much needed respite from tummy rumblings. LBB directs you towards the best highway restaurants around namma Bengaluru. Happy travels!
Going On A Day Trip? Fuel Up At These Highway Restaurants Around Bangalore
Rasta Cafe
A favourite with the crowds and their pets, Rasta’s menu has plenty of Continental treats. Apart from the regular line up of pizzas, pasta and burgers, you can also dig into signature creations like steaks, sizzlers, Shepherd’s Pie and Roasted Lamb Chops. If you are just looking for a quick caffeine fix, there’s plenty in that department too.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Kamat Lokaruchi
A highly recommended breakfast spot, you’ll find the place milling with crowds on any given day and you’ll probably put in a good wait for your table. Once you’ve grabbed a spot, you can pick from their South Indian menu that includes cylindrically-shaped idlis cooked in leaves, crisp dosas and ghee- doused Pongal. If you are dropping by during lunch, do try their North Karnataka thali. The Holige is rather special here. Read more about it here.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
Vaishali
On the outskirts of the famous town of Channapatna sits this gem. Bright signage leads the way to this rustically done-up restaurant. For brekkie, choose their fluffy Uttappams speckled with pieces of onion and coriander and paired with thick coconut chutney. For more heavy duty stuff, come by during lunchtime for their much-loved non-vegetarian delicacies like Kheema Dosa and Chicken Biryani.
- for two: ₹ 500
Maddur Tiffany’s
Over the years, Maddur Tiffany’s fame has spread far, and has become a regular stop with Sandalwood bigwigs and politicians. Everything from their super long, ghee roast masala dosas to their fluffy idlis are a good bet. But you cannot leave without sinking your teeth into their crisp Maddur Vade, that’s made from a spice-laden mixture of rava, maida and onions. Read about our experiences here.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Sri Krishna Inn
While zooming down the Krishnagiri Expressway to Chennai don’t forget to stop by at this budget-friendly eatery. Their ghee masala dosas, idlis and kesari bath are hot picks on the breakfast menu while the filling South Indian meals and parathas are lunch (and dinner) favourites.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Murugan Idli Shop
On your way to anywhere in Tamil Nadu, the famed idly shop with its onion uthappam and podi idly is on Krishnagiri and it's is just a road trip away even if you aren't actually planning to go to Chennai. For lunch, they keep it simple with rice options including lemon, tomato, and everyone's favourite curd rice.
Malgudi Vattika
Set inside a sprawling bungalow with lush green lawns, the restaurant offers both seating in its spacious verandah as well as its garden areas and a South Indian menu. You should also try the North Karnataka specials such as the Jollada Roti (a millet unleavened bread or roti made out of jowar) served with curry. Evening snacks include spicy mirchi bhajji, onion pakodas and even French fries among many options.
- Price for two: ₹ 750
Hotel Guru
This highway eatery en route to Mysore is known for their thatte idlis (plate idli) with travellers ordering the fluffy idlis with a dollop of butter. It's really a breakfast spot with idlis served from 5.30am in the morning to all day long till 11.30pm.
