Walk The Walk On These Lesser-Known Hiking Trails In Karnataka

The coastal town of Murudeshwar is speckled with a handful of hiking trails that you can explore. About 43 kilometers from the place, the gushing Kudumari Falls can be reached through a thick forest that surrounds. If the promise of just one waterfall is not enough for you to get walking, then try the Hidlumane Falls, where six cascades make for a breathtaking sight. Prefer an escape to the hills? Then head over to the Kodachadri Hills that surround Hidlumane. Apart from the natural beauty there are old forts, temples and a splendid sunset that you can look forward to. These treks can all be quite tricky so it’s best you sign up with Hikeezee to ensure that you stay on track and are safe. Also, avoid these trails in the monsoons. It is located around 512 kms from Bangalore.