Scaling Heights: Hill Stations With Airports In India

One place which is flocked by tourists from across the globe, all through the year, Manali is a dream come true for people of all age groups. For all the adventure enthusiasts, you would be glad to know that Manali is also famous for adventure sports like skiing, hiking, mountaineering, paragliding, rafting, trekking, kayaking, and mountain biking.

Nearest Airport: The nearest airport is Bhuntar, which is 52 kms south of Manali. A 24-hour bus service is available from the airport. Bus stand is 11.9 kms from the airport and takes 12 minutes to reach. You will also get a regular taxi service from the airport, which takes approximately 90 minutes to reach Manali.

Sometimes all you need is a break from the routine life and escape into the serenity of enchanting hills. But with such a busy schedule, it is impossible to spare time for travelling. Thus in order to avoid such difficulties, it is always good to fly to these places and save on your limited time.

