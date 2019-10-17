Craving For Chaats? Head To This Place Now!

Want to have chaats? This is the place in Basavanagudi, a small place with few seating tables. This place is always crowded, he'll be opening the place by 3 in the evening before that he will serve the chats in the cart. The best chaat here is the floating Pani Puri with a perfect dip of Pani and the taste is just awesome. And Garlic Bhel, Onion chakli masala, 4 in 1 masala and many more. Each chaat here is so good, they also have holiges and the best one in that is Kova and Kara holige, they also serve desserts, juice and homemade chocolates. When you visit Basavanagudi do visit this place!