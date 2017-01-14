Intoxicating beats, fluid dance moves and a culture of its own — no other genre of dance has got quite as much swag as hip-hop. With influences from jazz, funk and break dancing, this street-style dance is all about fusion. We give you the low down on where to learn this form. And while the dance schools have their own take on it, they all have one belief in common — attitude makes all the difference for a hip-hop hustler in the making.
Channel Your Inner Kanye And Drake At These Hip-Hop Dance Classes In Bangalore
Hip Hop India Dance
Organising regular workshops, learn under skilled choreographer Sritheran Pillai whose crew has showcased their moves at the country’s most famous dance shows. Not just stopping at classes, be prepared to put on a performance with costumes, stage lights and a cheering audience.
Richard David Tholoor
Internationally acclaimed dancer and instructor, Richard David Tholoor hosts frequent hip-hop classes. Putting up only a few batches a year, keep a look out on their Facebook page to book your place. The crew will have you moving to the beats of your favourite tunes, in their showcases. And if Richard is leading the class, then you best make a bee-line as he’s perhaps the finest in the city, and a veteran at that.
Left Foot Right Danceworks
If you are new the world of hip-hop dance, head over to Left Foot Right Danceworks for your introduction to the art form. Creating regular workshops, stay tuned to their Facebook page, as their hip-hop classes take you through the foundations and stepping stones of hip-hop.
Shiamak Bangalore
The international sensation and go-to for the Bollywood stars, Shaimak Davar’s dance academy does not just stop at training but also involves certified courses. Their latest workshop kick starts this month and is called Dance for Good, where you learn three dance forms in 15 sessions. Then you get to perform at an NGO.
LVDS
Usually known for their Latin dances, especially salsa, LVDS is a dance school that will patiently teach you even if you have two left feet. And with founder, Lourd Vijay at the helm of things, you can rest assured that you’re getting some great training. Take classes in levels as per your comfort, so you can work those moves to a T.
Ready to break, lock and pop?
Comments (0)