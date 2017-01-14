Channel Your Inner Kanye And Drake At These Hip-Hop Dance Classes In Bangalore

Intoxicating beats, fluid dance moves and a culture of its own — no other genre of dance has got quite as much swag as hip-hop. With influences from jazz, funk and break dancing, this street-style dance is all about fusion. We give you the low down on where to learn this form. And while the dance schools have their own take on it, they all have one belief in common — attitude makes all the difference for a hip-hop hustler in the making.