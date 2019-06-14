Explore 500 Years Of Deccan History At Bijapur In North Karnataka

The most magnificent mausoleum in the city is that of the seventh ruler of the dynasty, Mohammed Adil Shah. With an area of 18,222 sq. ft, the Gol Gumbaz has the distinction of being the second largest space covered by a dome in the world (the first being the St. Peter's Basilica in Rome). It also has the 'Whispering Gallery' inside the mausoleum, where the softest sounds can be heard. Don't go here with someone who knows the spoilers to your favourite TV show.

