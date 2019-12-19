History Buffs, Learn About Karnataka's History With This Collective

Started in November 2018, Historywallahs was set up by Basav Biradar and his friends as a way to get people to reconnect with and better understand Karnataka's rich heritage and culture. And it doesn't just end there: their aim is to introduce you to the local arts and culture too, so whether it's literature, theatre, cinema, architecture or food, you get to experience it all. If only the history teachers at school had taught us this way!

Currently, they offer two kinds of guided tours. One is their public tours -- anybody can join these and you get to meet new people and learn history with them. The other option is private tours -- just let Basav know how many people will be joining and he will create a special plan for your group based on your interests. Either way, the tours will be led by actual scholars (along with the Historywallahs) so you will be learning from the pros.

They specialise in the Deccan and Mysore regions, so if you want to see North Karnataka (Bijapur, Badami, Aihole, Pattadakallu, Gulbarga and Bidar), or the Mysore stretch including Srirangapatna, hit them up. They can also take you through Belur, Halebidu, Hampi, Melkote and Somnathpur! If you choose any of the cities outside Bangalore, they will make sure to take care of your travel, accommodation and food throughout the trip (which can last up to 7 days). Within Bangalore, they conduct tours ranging from Kempegowda and Tipu Sultan's history to the colonial heritage of the city. Prices vary depending on the kind of tour you choose, and the number of people who join.