Hit Up Fresh & Handcrafted For Bath And Body Products That Are Both Fun And Functional

If you like all things cute and pretty, then get your dose of them with your bath and body products from Fresh & Handcrafted. Started by Rebecca in July 2017, you can get your customised handmade artisan soaps and lotions from Fresh & Handcrafted. Think glitter soaps, cupcake soaps, and soaps that look like a slice of cake. All soaps are cold-pressed and made with natural ingredients. We are talking about Himalayan pink, lemon butter, black bird (charcoal infused) , ocean breeze, deep forest and berry and mint among others. You can also get your own soap made with ingredients, colours, and fragrance of your choice. Their cupcake soaps are pretty and it's hard to not eat them (Don't eat them!). Apart from soaps, they make sugar scrubs, body lotions, and creams in flavours of lemongrass, lavender, lime, and berry starting at INR 300. They also make face masks out of activated charcoal, dead sea mud and french green clay starting at INR 450 per box. Give your lips that moisture boost with cream and cookies lip balm, peppermint lip balm or strawberry lip balm from Fresh & Handcrafted. You can get your body cream customised by choosing cocoa, shea or kokum butter as the base. You can place your orders through their Instagram page and they'll dunzo it to you (in Bangalore) or courier it (across India).