Hit Up This Boutique In Koramangala For Unique Indo-Western Wear And Custom Festive Wear

If Indo-western and fusion wear is what largely make up your wardrobe, you got to check out Studio Gulaal in Koramangala. The boutique does readymade one-of-a-kind pieces that ensure that your #OOTD is your own. Enter Angrakha crop and short tops, jackets, kalamkari cigarette pants and pencil skirts, and ikkat flared tops, as well as a whole lot of dungarees, jumpsuits, and kurtas all featuring hand block, ethnic prints and quirky animal and floral prints. These readymade pieces are fully customisable when it comes to fit with the studio believing is stocking up on free sizes. These pieces are made with sustainable cotton, so you are also promoting slow fashion. Win-win, right? If customisation is your thing, then it's the studio's too with everything from creating an everyday wardrobe to festive and occasion wear. You can pick out fabric from the store itself or bring yours, and while the studio can suggest designs for you, you are more than welcome to bring your ideas too. Nothing like owning a piece that's created just for you. Oh, they also do saree repurposing, so if you've got old sarees, then you know where to give them to create kurtas and tops.