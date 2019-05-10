Hobbit Cafe: A Themed Cafe Perfect For Quick Bites And Comfort Food

Hobbit Cafe a newly opened Hobbit cafe takes the reference from the movie characters Hobbits where the dwarf's people actually working as waiters in this place. With Wooden decor, high walls, big door, tree-like structure inside - That's a pretty decent effort by the team. Located near to Forum mall with moderate pricing & zomato gold - That's a steal deal for me For starters we had Chicken Tikka bruschetta, Veggies with a Twist that are a must try. For those who complain that there are nothing new options for vegetarians, try Beringala Sticks here that is made of egg plant.. you will love it For the Main course, went with Asian Rice with Teriyaki - the humble goodness bowl with rice & veggies is more of comfort food for me. The open Chicken sandwich is a decent dish to try here. liked the presentation & concept if it. Loaded with chicken chunks & cheese. loved it They don't serve alcohol hence they have a variety of mocktails. Spicy Peach Mojito & Grenadine are pretty good in mocktails section. If you are light on pocket & wanted some peacetime. this is surely an option near the Forum mall.