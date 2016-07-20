Quilling, Roller Skating & More: Sign Up For These Hobby Classes In Koramangala

If you thought Koramangala was all about pubs, budget eateries and shopping, we’ll try to prove you wrong. Giving other areas in the city a run for their money, Koramangala has a handful of hobby classes, that let you sign up for sessions on everything from embroidery and quilling to roller skating and hip hop. So, whether it’s music, dance, art or even chess that you have in mind, you’re bound to find a place for it in the neighbourhood. Check out our picks of classes you can bookmark right away!