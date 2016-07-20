If you thought Koramangala was all about pubs, budget eateries and shopping, we’ll try to prove you wrong. Giving other areas in the city a run for their money, Koramangala has a handful of hobby classes, that let you sign up for sessions on everything from embroidery and quilling to roller skating and hip hop. So, whether it’s music, dance, art or even chess that you have in mind, you’re bound to find a place for it in the neighbourhood. Check out our picks of classes you can bookmark right away!
Quilling, Roller Skating & More: Sign Up For These Hobby Classes In Koramangala
LBB’s Loving
Lshva
Readers’ Vote
Bloom & Grow
Sameeksha School Of Embroidery
Founded by Sujaya Mahesh in an attempt to revive and promote the art of embroidery, Sameeksha has weekday and weekend classes for over 25 types of embroideries. Apart from Indian techniques like aari, chikankari and kanta, others from around the world such as Spanish blackwork and Brazilian embroidery are also part of the classes here. Divided into different modules, you get to choose the ones you want to learn. The course also requires you to complete a hands-on project of six days.
Hip Hop India Dance Co.
Folks in Koramangala, want to be a pro at popping and locking, and pulling out some funky moves? This is where you can sign up! Started in 2015 by choreographers, Sritheren and Jeeva Rekha, they have classes completely dedicated to hip-hop. And, this includes sessions for your little ones, too! Move over Chris Brown.
LshVa
Described as a space for artists, LshVa has quite a few classes if you’re hoping to try out something new. Master the graceful moves and expressions of Bharatanatyam with Rukmini Vijayakumar, who is also the artistic director here. Or perfect your acting chops with Prakash Belawadi {theatre and film personality}. Regular classes for contemporary dance and martial arts are also on offer.
Hobby Lobby
Want to learn many things but can’t keep shuffling between different places? A venture by Rekha Hegde, Hobby Lobby brings different hobby classes under one roof. Whether it’s cooking, chess, quilling, painting, music or even nail art that you have in mind, these guys have it all! So, go ahead, pick from their weekday or weekend classes and get learning!
Something’s Cooking
Apart from hosting culinary events for corporates and families, Something’s Cooking also has weekly classes. Customised according to the participants’ preferences, these could be for anything from Lebanese and Italian cuisine to desi dishes. All you need to do is specify what you’d like to learn and the folks here will organise it, even if it’s just you in the class!
Bloom & Grow
What started off as an alternative learning space for children, is now a co-working spot for artists and crafters as well as a space for regular classes. Covering art forms like brush lettering, mosaic art, terracotta jewellery making, one stroke painting and graphite realism, Bloom & Grow has classes and workshops which are open to anyone over the age of six.
Esther’s Roller Skating Club
When it’s ace skater, Esther Bernard at the helm of a roller skating club, you really needn’t worry about second thoughts. With classes for beginners as well as advanced level sessions, and regular events for participants, she will get you gliding effortlessly on the road, maintaining perfect balance like a pro.
My School Of Rock
Dedicated solely to guitar classes, My School Of Rock has programmes that cover everything from the basics like developing finger strengthening and music theory to playing rock on your guitar. Pick from their 12-week course for beginners {with classes twice a week} or the four-week option which has lessons every day of the week. We love that their classes are open to all {irrespective of age} and don’t require basic knowledge of the instrument.
Comments (0)