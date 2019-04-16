For The Love Of Pencil & Paper, Sign Up To A Class At Hobby School In Koramangala

If there’s something you’re passionate about or a skill that you’ve been meaning to pick up, check out Hobby School to detox from work, traffic and other issues (God knows we are stressed). Whether it’s mehendi art you want to learn for your sister’s sangeet, personal styling and self-grooming and basic makeup for all those dates lined up, they do both weekend and weekday classes. Love playing with cloth? Check out their embroidery and tailoring workshops and stitch yourself a dress from your Pinterest dream board!

For the love of pencil and paint, sign up for their canvas and fabric painting sessions, origami and even quilling workshops (maybe you can even send a letter of acceptance from Hogwarts to your niece). Challenge yourself with writing and poetry workshops to write a beautiful sonnet for bae. Do up your house with DIY decor that you learnt to make at their decoupage classes and flaunt in front of friends and family. Classes start at INR 500.

