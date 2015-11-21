The waffles with peaches and cream are spectacular. The dish arrives at your table with sliced peaches piled high on crisp yet gooey waffles. The waffle is cooked perfectly: it’s crisp enough that the substantial amount of cream doesn’t render it a soggy mess, and just caky enough to yield easily to a fork and knife. If you’re lucky, you’ll get one with extra-caramelised edges. We do wish they would use real dairy cream instead of the more easily-available non-dairy cream. Pick the Nutella topping {INR 50 extra} if you’re feeling extra-indulgent.

Here is also where you mix-and-match to your heart’s content. Always wanted your pancakes with a side of bacon? Their meaty sides are there for you. On hungover days, we’ve trudged dazedly to the Hole in the Wall for their All English Breakfasts {INR 190}. For lighter days, we also favour the Italian scrambled eggs {INR 90}, eggs scrambled with mushrooms and cherry tomatoes. They also do a range of excellent burgers. The Crumb Blue Burger, served with blue cheese, is a favourite.