- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
Cheery decor and warm service besides the great food.
What to eat
The waffles with peaches and cream are spectacular. The dish arrives at your table with sliced peaches piled high on crisp yet gooey waffles. The waffle is cooked perfectly: it’s crisp enough that the substantial amount of cream doesn’t render it a soggy mess, and just caky enough to yield easily to a fork and knife. If you’re lucky, you’ll get one with extra-caramelised edges. We do wish they would use real dairy cream instead of the more easily-available non-dairy cream. Pick the Nutella topping {INR 50 extra} if you’re feeling extra-indulgent.
Here is also where you mix-and-match to your heart’s content. Always wanted your pancakes with a side of bacon? Their meaty sides are there for you. On hungover days, we’ve trudged dazedly to the Hole in the Wall for their All English Breakfasts {INR 190}. For lighter days, we also favour the Italian scrambled eggs {INR 90}, eggs scrambled with mushrooms and cherry tomatoes. They also do a range of excellent burgers. The Crumb Blue Burger, served with blue cheese, is a favourite.
What to drink
It’s usually breakfast time when we head here, so we head straight for the black coffee {INR 50}. But you’d also do well to pick one of their many fresh juices, smoothies, or milkshakes.
The DL on the ambience
Hole Lotta Love is, like the best cafes, both a place to bring friends for a celebration or to curl away in one of their nooks with a book and your favourite playlist. There’s no wi-fi here. And a poster on the wall admonishes you, “talk to each other!”. It does get very crowded during rush hours, so come prepared for a short wait.
So, we’re thinking…
The menu’s the same as The Hole in the Wall Cafe, but we love the crisper service here, as well as the warmer decor. A great pick for your comfort-food cravings.
