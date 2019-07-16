Catch Some Vitamin Sea At The Best Beaches In Karnataka

Known for its cleanliness and safety, Panambur Beach is one of the most visited beaches around Mangalore. The beach is always buzzing, what with everything form festivals and boat races to beach sports and sculpture contests! Surfing especially is gaining popularity. If you want to try your hand at it, head to nearby Kodi Bengre where there are plenty of surf shops that will help you learn the sport under expert guidance. Mangalore is 352 km from Bangalore and 55 km from Udupi. The best way to reach here is by flight, of course. But if you're short on dough, you can always go by bus!

