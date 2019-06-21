Comfort Food At Its Best In Whitefield!

One of the places I was very interested to try in Whitefield was Uno Chicago Bar & Grill. It is situated in Forum Shantiniketan Mall, away from the hustle and bustle of the Bengaluru city. Uno has been very popular since decades for their authentic Chicago style deep dish pizzas. Coming to the ambience, the place looks very neat and classy with comfy sofas and chairs. Furthermore, the bar also looks quite beautiful. The service experience was quite good as well. The staff members were very courteous and briefed us about every dish in detail. They not only were available for our help almost all the time but also brought the dishes to our table very quickly. Now, the last and the most important factor- Food. Well, trust me when I say this. You gotta try this place for their food if not for the ambience and the service. We tried numerous dishes and beverages over here and we liked all of them. Some of my favourites were Prawn Scampi, Spicy Chicken Dip, Mozzarella Sticks, Dynamite Prawns, Farmer's Market Deep Dish Pizza, Raspberry Lime Ricky etc. Overall, it was a great experience! Kudos to the manager as well for the wonderful service.