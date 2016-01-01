11 Holy Places to Experience in India

Varanasi or Benares is frequented often by those wishing to cremate their loved ones and perform the final funeral rites. It is considered to be very auspicious for the dead as it is believed they attain moksha {liberation from the birth and death cycle} here. Home to almost 2000 temples {the Kashi Temple being the most known} and several bathing ghats, it rarely comes as a surprise that Varanasi is considered to be one of the holiest cities of India. People flock here throughout the year to bathe in the Ganges, thereby purifying themselves of all their sins. The ghats are chock full of colour and culture and always make for a breath-taking sight.

Driving Time: 13 hours {approx.}

Nearest Airport: Varanasi