This home furniture store brings you your self-designed home/room through virtual reality, personalised designing and one-of-a-kind furniture. And their prices won’t need you to break an FD.
Experience Your Room In Virtual Reality At The New Ashley Furniture Homestore In Banashankari
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayaprakash Nagar
Virtual Reality?
Ashley Furniture believes in making the best experience for their customers by making their purchase decisions as easy as possible. How do they do this? Well, through virtual reality. Before going to the store you can send the store your room dimensions after which they will create a virtual room identical to yours on an iPad.
Once you get to the store, no need to whip out your phone with awkward photos of home. You can just easily add the numerous furniture options onto their virtual reality system, so you get a near-real picture of how your room will actually look. After this, if you are sure that you want to buy the furniture you can begin the purchasing process. Doesn’t get better than that does it? Except that it does — they change their entire collection almost every three months so you’ll always be on trend.
From Candlesticks To Entire Rooms
The store is divided into six segments, each one a different lifestyle décor that includes full layouts with the smallest details like clocks and table settings. This makes shopping easier for customers as well as gives you ideas for your own homes. Their segments include vintage casual {your dose of good old vintage with a casual touch}, new traditions {traditional furniture with a modern twist}, grand elegance {speaks for itself}, urbanology {the typical New York loft setting}, family spaces and contemporary living {focused on contemporary styles}. Each one unique in its own way as well as a swanky combination of the old and the new.
Secret Drawers
What we love about this store is they have some interesting furniture with secret drawers {so very James Bond and The Kingmen-like} or expandable tables to accommodate the whole fam when they descend on you for dinner. Oh, and also the super cool solid coffee table that turns into a study table. And if you’re worried about payment, then don’t. They offer interest-free EMI on every piece of furniture. So, go on, redo the house even if you weren’t planning to!
So, We’re Thinking…
We are definitely making Ashley our regular furniture store and are looking forward to getting more brilliant home décor ideas like we did this time.
