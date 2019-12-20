Experience Your Room In Virtual Reality At The New Ashley Furniture Homestore In Banashankari

Ashley Furniture believes in making the best experience for their customers by making their purchase decisions as easy as possible. How do they do this? Well, through virtual reality. Before going to the store you can send the store your room dimensions after which they will create a virtual room identical to yours on an iPad.

Once you get to the store, no need to whip out your phone with awkward photos of home. You can just easily add the numerous furniture options onto their virtual reality system, so you get a near-real picture of how your room will actually look. After this, if you are sure that you want to buy the furniture you can begin the purchasing process. Doesn’t get better than that does it? Except that it does — they change their entire collection almost every three months so you’ll always be on trend.