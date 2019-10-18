After many a failed Pinterest home decor project, we've come to the understanding that the desire to re-do your home is often overshadowed by the fact that some money will have to be spent. That, and the fact that sometimes you just don't know where to begin. So, here we are on a mission to help you find simple decor hacks that can make your room look Pinterest-worthy, all with a set budget of INR 3,500!
Give Your Room A Pinterest-Worthy Upgrade For Under INR 3,500
Cane Centre
First off, let's start with some furniture at Cane Center in Shivajinagar. Just ignore the lovely-looking sofa sets and swing sets here - they're not in our budget right now. What we do want you to check out instead are the blinds (starting at INR 45 per square feet) and the fruit basket trays and accessory holders. The prices for these start from as low as INR 100. And if you're buying in bulk, you can always bargain!
Garden Decor
Okay, so you may not exactly have the time, space or inclination to maintain a full-fledged garden. But we say, bring the garden home to you. All you've got to do is get a quirky planter - we saw adorable little piggie pots, teacup and kettle shaped ones and wall-mounted ones too at Zilpakala. Prices for these start from INR 350 and you get a plant with it too!
Mason Jars
If you didn't already know, mason jars make for great DIY decor options. Not only are they handy for impromptu parties, but they can also be spray-painted and turned into flower vases or wall-planters, or even act as transparent holders for your fairy lights - you know, to give your room that warm glow in the night. For the best (read: the cheapest) mason jars in town, we suggest you make a trip to Imported Crockery Shop in Thippasandra - their jars start from just INR 100 upwards!
Rajasthan Textiles
Picking the best bed linen is only fun in theory. After all, you have to find that perfect sheet that goes well with your aesthetic and fits in your budget too. No need to worry - just go to Rajasthan Textiles in Commercial Street and kill two birds with one stone. Apart from Rajasthani style home linen, they also sell pretty quilts and bedding that resembles stuff from Bombay Dyeing. Starting at INR 200 for a single bedsheet, this will become your favourite haunt!
Lights
It's the festival of lights, after all! Get yourself some pretty lights from one of the rows of shops in BVK Iyengar Road. We especially like Max Lights - they have everything from rope lights, geometrical lamps and filament bulb chandeliers, all starting from INR 350.
