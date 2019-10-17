We’re always high on home decor, and really, it’s all for the right reasons. A good-looking home is always great to come back to. No matter how terrible your day was, things always look bright. It also keeps negative thoughts at bay, and having guests over will never feel like a nightmare. We found some great stores in Ulsoor that are going to help you up your decor game and how!
Six Home Decor Stores In Ulsoor You Will Fall In Love With
House Of Eka
Be it as a gift for others or yourself, Eka’s artefacts (think pieces with wood and metal embellishments), frames and cushions in earthy or vibrant shades are perfect. Look out for their Buddha and Ganesha statues as well as the trinkets and vases with ethnic designs.
Le Jardin
Nested away in a pretty by-lane in Ulsoor, two-storied store Le Jardin could easily be missed, unless you either land up by chance or you’re specifically looking for this store. Their weather-proof furniture is a must-have for anyone who has a lawn or a backyard that you want to convert into a lounge space. They even have outdoor umbrellas, old-school wine bottle holders and miniature wheel barrels.
Cinnamon
The foundation of this stately bungalow, that is largely occupied by Cinnamon, was laid in 1892, and there is plenty of architectural evidence from the era — think arched windows, giant door frames, exposed brick walls, white pillars and a beautiful open courtyard inside the house. Check out their wooden furniture in luxurious wood. They also house collectibles, a small range of antiques, artwork and crockery all sourced from designers from across the country.
Ambara
A beautiful two-storey house has been converted into a boutique with rooms dedicated to sarees, jewellery, Indian and fusion wear, and the upstairs section offers home decor, toys for kids and kitchen accessories. They also have a garden-cum-shop that offers planters, saplings and other horticultural accessories. The upstairs section stocks vintage crockery from Kadaikudi in Chettinad, table and bed linen, cushion covers and stuffed cloth toys for kids.
Gulmohar
Primarily a clothing boutique, Gulmohar also houses a small range of home decor beauties that include colourful pillows and crockery to add spunk to your living space. We’re in love with their ceramic bowls and jars and their photo frames are lovely too.
