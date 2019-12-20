One Stop Destination For All Biriyani Lovers, Order From This Delivery Kitchen Now!

One-stop home delivery solution for all the Hyderabadi biriyani lovers. B2H ( biriyani 2 home ) is an amazing restaurant which only does only home delivery or takes away of drool-worthy Hyderabadi biriyanis. Situated in J.P.Nagar these people are Hyderabadi biriyani hunger saviours for all the biriyani lovers. Talking about the food that I ordered 1. Mutton biriyani 2. Chicken biriyani 3. Chicken tikka ( leg piece meat ) They don't use any artificial ingredients like food colour or Ajinomoto, which one can tell the moment you eat the first spoon of biriyani. The biriyani was well cooked to perfection and the pieces also. Food proportion and the piece proportion was good. Packing was first class in highly food-grade boxes which are oven friendly. Masala of the biriyani was so well made not over spicy or too much masala. Chicken tikka (boneless) was another highlight, which is made from leg meat and was so succulent and melts in the mouth. One full plate of biriyani was so light on the tummy and easy. Overall the taste was so awesome and will definitely order again.