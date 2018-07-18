Magical, Luxury Or Budget: 10 Homestays To Check Into When In Kodaikanal

A cottage-style B&B, the Serenita Homestay wins approval and applause for location — on the hillside with the entire valley for a view! The owners {a charming family of four} will instantly understand why you’ve escaped the hustle bustle of the city because that is exactly what they did, from all the way from Mumbai. Settle into your fairytale that gives you a secluded spot with a comfy bed, bath and kitchenette. But there’s a fabulous chef in-house, who’ll whip up everything from Indian and Continental to Sichuan and sandwiches. At night, just take your chair and look at the twinkling lights in the valley, and then for a treat for city folk, just look at the starry skies.