Newly married and looking to go on that special vacation with your SO? We got you. From cosy treehouses to Swiss-style cabins, here’s a list of perfect getaways from the city to dial up the romance.
Honeymoon Planning? Here Are 10 Awesome Getaways You Have To Check Out
Kumarakom Lake Resort
Located on the banks of Lake Vembanad, Kumarakom Lake Resort makes for an idyllic backdrop. Sit by the lake and overlook the waters, and stay in one of their luxury pavilion rooms. These are nestled amidst lush forests and each room has an ensuite jacuzzi! Need we say more?
Tariff: Prices here start from INR 18,450 a night, but if you call and speak to them, you might get a better package deal.
Uravu Bamboo Grove Resort
Surrounded by rice fields and encircling a beautiful pond, Uravu Bamboo Grove Resort makes for a lovely baecation. For honeymooners, especially, there’s a separate cottage. A bamboo hut designed by Indo-Swiss architects, it truly is cosy and romantic. The honeymoon package includes a bridal room with drinks for the couple and a nice couples massage too.
Tariff: Prices start from INR 3,400 a day.
Area 83
If you and your partner are both adventurous and want to do something different, this is the place to be. Located off Bannerghatta Road, this property has a ton of activities. From bubble soccer to archery tag and kayaking, there’s a whole bunch of fun things in store. Plus, they have a nice breakfast and snacks menu!
Tariff: INR 1,400 per person for the adventure packages.
The Dacha
Like a cabin straight out of a fairytale, The Dacha is a little Swiss-style AirBnB located near Sadahalli. There’s a lovely patio where you can chill with your partner, a lawn to unwind in as you take in the view of Nandi Hills in the background and a fully-equipped kitchen to make pancakes for breakfast. If you’d rather snuggle in, there are plenty of places nearby that deliver food too!
Tariff: 2,850 per night
Java Rain Resort
Glass cottages, unending coffee plantations and zen vibes all around – there’s no reason you won’t fall in love with Java Rain, in the hills of Chikmagalur. There’s a swimming pool to lounge in and no music, no electronic distractions to bother you during your time off. Plus, the food here is amazing. Think neer dosas, akki roti, chicken curry and fish. A perfect honeymoon, we think!
Tariff: INR 43,868 for two nights.
Tranquil Valley
A homestay that is all about ecotourism, Tranquil Valley is nestled in the middle of a tea plantation. Pick from nine rooms here, all facing outward onto the valley. There’s a patio you can chill in, or you can always head out and explore the streets and mountains of Munnar. You can even try your hand at tea plucking that the homestay will happily organize if you’re keen.
Tariff: INR 12,500 for two nights (with transport).INR 7,000 for two nights (without transport).
Gratitude, Pondicherry
A little cocoon of calm, culture and art, Gratitude in Pondicherry is more like a homestay than a heritage home. They have different kinds of rooms. The breakfast, like the architecture here, is a mix of South Indian and French. For couples, Room No. 2, 6 and 8 are ideal. Just bear in mind that these rooms get booked quickly, so make your plans in advance.
Tariff: INR 3,999 onwards for a night.
Treehouse – Sarjapur
Not so far from the city (in the Sarjapur-Attibele Road, to be specific) lies this lovely yet nameless property. The treehouse itself is minimally decorated. There’s a kitchenette (in case you want to wow bae with your cooking skills), AC, WiFi and TV. You can also indulge in a game of badminton here or catch a snooze in a hammock. That’s the life, no?
Tariff: INR 3,000 per night.
Marigold Villa, Cochin
Nearly picture-perfect, Marigold Villa in Cochin is all exposed brick walls, wooden accents and rafters. The bedrooms are so artistic, it’s like living in an indie film. There’s a pool to lounge by, and breakfast is included in the tariff!
Tariff: INR 9,500 per night.
A Hip Studio, Jayamahal
Add some colour to your trip with this studio apartment. Done up in happy colours, this space comes with a four-poster bed, a fully-equipped kitchen and a beautiful terrace that overlooks the plush neighbourhood.
Tariff: INR 3,401 per night
