Honeymoon Planning? Here Are 10 Awesome Getaways You Have To Check Out

Located on the banks of Lake Vembanad, Kumarakom Lake Resort makes for an idyllic backdrop. Sit by the lake and overlook the waters, and stay in one of their luxury pavilion rooms. These are nestled amidst lush forests and each room has an ensuite jacuzzi! Need we say more?

Tariff: Prices here start from INR 18,450 a night, but if you call and speak to them, you might get a better package deal.