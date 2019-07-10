Pool Table, Hookah & A Great View! All At One Place In HSR

img-gallery-featured
Bars

Hammered

HSR, Bengaluru
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

38/5, Sarjapur Main Road, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Recently opened this specious place exactly opposite to the Agara lake has the best view from their rooftop. Hammered has everything that you expect from the decent ambience to delicious food, they serve hookah at their rooftop ambience which won’t bother to the people sitting in below tables. Of course, they serve liquor with all the varieties, cocktails and mocktails as well. Also, you can hands-on pool table to kill your time. They do have live music on the weekend to set your mood. Overall great experience with tasty food, yummy desserts and chilled air at the rooftop tables by the lake view.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Bars

Hammered

HSR, Bengaluru
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

38/5, Sarjapur Main Road, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

image-map-default