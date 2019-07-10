Pool Table, Hookah & A Great View! All At One Place In HSR

Recently opened this specious place exactly opposite to the Agara lake has the best view from their rooftop. Hammered has everything that you expect from the decent ambience to delicious food, they serve hookah at their rooftop ambience which won’t bother to the people sitting in below tables. Of course, they serve liquor with all the varieties, cocktails and mocktails as well. Also, you can hands-on pool table to kill your time. They do have live music on the weekend to set your mood. Overall great experience with tasty food, yummy desserts and chilled air at the rooftop tables by the lake view.