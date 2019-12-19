Hop Into The "World Of Hobbit"

Cafes

The Hobbit Cafe

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

12, 1st Main Road, Industrial Layout, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The decor symbolises the house of Bilbo Baggins from the movie "The Hobbit." Furthermore, this place has also its staff dressed as dwarfs. Chicken Bruschetta, Big Fat Carnivore Burger, Nut Case Chicken are some of the dishes which taste great over here! Apart from the above dishes, unique drinks like Caramel Mojito and Irish Cream Mojito will also appeal to your taste buds! 🤤

What Could Be Better?

The service. It was quite slow and there was no synchronisation among the staff members.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Kids, Big Group, Family

