The decor symbolises the house of Bilbo Baggins from the movie "The Hobbit." Furthermore, this place has also its staff dressed as dwarfs. Chicken Bruschetta, Big Fat Carnivore Burger, Nut Case Chicken are some of the dishes which taste great over here! Apart from the above dishes, unique drinks like Caramel Mojito and Irish Cream Mojito will also appeal to your taste buds! 🤤
Hop Into The "World Of Hobbit"
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Wi-Fi Available
The service. It was quite slow and there was no synchronisation among the staff members.
₹500 - ₹1,000
Kids, Big Group, Family
