Whether it’s to unwind after a workday or just to start off the weekend, there’s going to be plenty here to pick from. Mojitos with great combinations, Long Island Iced Teas and Bloody Marys to sip on, along with sandwiches, pizzas and pastas to fill you up! Look out for the interesting activities over the weekdays, like Flipside {on Mondays} which lets you toss a coin and win a beer if you get what you called and Super Bartender {on Wednesdays} to try your hand at creating your own drink. Oh, and of course, their trademark drinking game, Chuggathon on every last Thursday of the month, in which the winner gets free beer for a month!

When: Opens on Saturday, July 9

Where: 5AC – 430, 5th A Cross Service Road, HRBR Layout, 2nd Block, Kammanahalli

Timings: 12:30pm-11pm

Find them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here.