Kammanahalli, Get Set To Welcome Hoppipola's Third Outlet In The City

Lounges

Hoppipola

Kalyan nagar, Bengaluru
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

AC-5/430, 5th A Cross Service Road, HRBR Layout, 2nd Block, Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru

Shortcut

With their cocktails, grub and fun activities, Hoppipola gets a new outlet in the city and it’s at happening Kammanahalli!

Say Hello

For those of you who thought Kammanahalli was just a sleepy neighbourhood, we have already done our bit to prove otherwise. As if to validate it, here’s some great news. After hitting the buzzing hoods of Church Street and Indiranagar, the all-day bar, Hoppipola is all set to open its third outlet in Kammanahalli! With their cocktails at pocket-friendly rates, activities and upbeat vibes, this calls for a party!

Drink Up!

Whether it’s to unwind after a workday or just to start off the weekend, there’s going to be plenty here to pick from. Mojitos with great combinations, Long Island Iced Teas and Bloody Marys to sip on, along with sandwiches, pizzas and pastas to fill you up! Look out for the interesting activities over the weekdays, like Flipside {on Mondays} which lets you toss a coin and win a beer if you get what you called and Super Bartender {on Wednesdays} to try your hand at creating your own drink. Oh, and of course, their trademark drinking game, Chuggathon on every last Thursday of the month, in which the winner gets free beer for a month!

When: Opens on Saturday, July 9

Where: 5AC – 430, 5th A Cross Service Road, HRBR Layout, 2nd Block, Kammanahalli

Timings: 12:30pm-11pm

Find them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here.

Hoppipola

Church Street, Bengaluru
3.8

14, 3rd Floor, Church Street, Bengaluru

Hoppipola

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
3.7

4032, Terrace Mainland China Building, HAL 2nd Stage, Off 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

