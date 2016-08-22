Dandeli is about adventure through and through, and the Hornbill River Resort plays to this USP. With a river running through it, there is no reason for you not make the most of it. We suggest you make sure rafting is first on your to-do list; the river Kali is wild enough to give you a rush, but tame enough to not scare first-timers. There’s also a lagoon on the property which has mild rapids, making it your private natural jacuzzi.

Since it’s silly to come here and not see the Hornbills that the resort is named after; book yourself a river boat ride, which is the best way to get a glimpse of the birds in their natural habitat.

There’s plenty of trails you can hike up for a best birds-eye view of the whole area, too. Adventure activities like rapelling, rock climbing, trekking and even overnight camping can be arranged for the bravehearts. Oh and there’s some fishing to be done, too.