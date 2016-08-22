Set in the lesser explored jungles of Dandeli, The Hornbill River Resort lets you live the rustic life and pack your day with plenty of adventure sports.
Head To The Hornbill River Resort For A Rafting Adventure
Shortcut
In The Jungle
Simple, comfortable and giving you that right amount of outdoor thrill, you can pick the kind of accommodation depending on how inclined you are to rough it out. Stay in their cottages and tree-houses if you’d like just a hint of luxury, or opt for the tent and rock houses that have a different kind of charm about them, putting you smack in the centre of nature with the gushing river as an early morning view. The tree-houses are ideal for privacy {read: romance}, while the cottages are great if you’re looking for space and are heading here with family.
The Great Outdoors
Dandeli is about adventure through and through, and the Hornbill River Resort plays to this USP. With a river running through it, there is no reason for you not make the most of it. We suggest you make sure rafting is first on your to-do list; the river Kali is wild enough to give you a rush, but tame enough to not scare first-timers. There’s also a lagoon on the property which has mild rapids, making it your private natural jacuzzi.
Since it’s silly to come here and not see the Hornbills that the resort is named after; book yourself a river boat ride, which is the best way to get a glimpse of the birds in their natural habitat.
There’s plenty of trails you can hike up for a best birds-eye view of the whole area, too. Adventure activities like rapelling, rock climbing, trekking and even overnight camping can be arranged for the bravehearts. Oh and there’s some fishing to be done, too.
So, We’re Thinking
Fresh air, chirping birds and cool, green grass for a carpet; this one will keep us coming back over and over. Be it for a boisterous getaway, a romantic escape or even a family adventure, the resort makes for all kinds of great holidays.
Comments (0)